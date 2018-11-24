HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was arrested Friday night after firefighters discovered an illegal game room inside of a church.
Firefighters said there was an electrical fire at World of Life Church at the 400 block of Turney Dr. When they went in to extinguish the fire they found people trapped inside a room containing about 100 gambling machines.
Deputies detained several people for questioning. One person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
This is a developing story.
