HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was arrested Friday night after firefighters discovered an illegal game room inside of a church.

Several people were detained but later released. One person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Firefighters said there was an electrical fire at World of Life Church at the 400 block of Turney Dr. When they went in to extinguish the fire they found people trapped inside a room containing about 100 gambling machines.

Deputies detained several people for questioning. One person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Update: subjects that were detained have been released. One person has been arrested for an outstanding warrant. @hcfmo #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 24, 2018

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says they haven't found any REAL money being exchanged in the game room, which makes it legal. Deputies searched this church with a warrant just two weeks ago, adding this is under investigation and no one has been arrested. #khou11 https://t.co/gozQxVZDZ4 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 24, 2018

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KHOU