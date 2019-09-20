HOUSTON — A historic church in the Heights has extensive damage after a 2-alarm fire Friday afternoon.

Houston firefighters battled the blaze at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in the 600 block of Pecore.

Three adults, including a man in a wheelchair, made it safely out of the historic building, according to Houston Fire Department Asst. Chief Ruy Lozano.

A photo tweeted by HFD showed flames shooting out of the second floor.

From Air 11, damage appears to be extensive.

The call came in around 2 p.m. and several HFD units responded, including ladder trucks.

St. Mark's United Methodist first welcomed worshipers to its Pecore location in Woodland Heights on February 4, 1940.

Check back for more on this developing story.

