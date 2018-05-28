HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a textile recycling plant in southwest Houston Monday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the blaze started at just before 6:30 a.m. in the 13100 block of Almeda Road near Fuqua.

#BREAKING UPDATE: You can now hear multiple explosions! Massive warehouse fire 🔥 in S. Houston upgraded to 4 alarms 🚨. Dozens of firefighters battling huge flames and plumes of smoke. Chemicals may be involved, cause unknown #khou11 pic.twitter.com/BC8HUTargW — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 28, 2018

A shelter-in-place has been issued for a one-mile radius of the fire.

#BREAKING UPDATE: @FireChiefofHFD asking folks living within a 1 mile radius of recycling center warehouse fire near Almeda and Fuqua in S. Houston to shelter in place at this time. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Em716TQ1nZ — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 28, 2018

Our KHOU 11 News crew at the scene reports that there have been several explosions at the plant as fire crews continue to battle the blaze.

#BREAKING UPDATE: @FireChiefofHFD confirms warehouse fire in S. Houston is a textile recycling center. Says building up in flames has some kind of chemicals inside, chemical equipment. Says fire started from inside, more than 155 firefighters on scene, no injuries. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Zicw5QUQfH — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 28, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time.

