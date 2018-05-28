HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a textile recycling plant in southwest Houston Monday morning.
According to the Houston Fire Department, the blaze started at just before 6:30 a.m. in the 13100 block of Almeda Road near Fuqua.
A shelter-in-place has been issued for a one-mile radius of the fire.
Our KHOU 11 News crew at the scene reports that there have been several explosions at the plant as fire crews continue to battle the blaze.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for more onb this developing story.
