HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Harris County early Friday.

This is at the Haverstock Hill Apartments located in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says there are no reports of injuries at this time.

“Pieces of lumber were falling from the third floor all the way to the front of my door,” Caroline Dalcour, a resident, said. “So I just grabbed my purse with my bank card and stuff in it and ran out. Could grab nothing. Just my clothes I had on.”

Declour is a survivor who has been through a lot. She has been battling cancer and had issues with her kidneys after one of them stopped functioning.

“By the grace of God my kidneys starting functioning on their own,” she said. ”God bless me to make 74, so I am greatly blessed.”

