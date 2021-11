Fire officials said a dozen of units have burned and there’s been some sort of collapse.

PASADENA, Texas — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire at a complex in Pasadena Tuesday morning.

This fire broke out at the Ashmore Apartments located on the corner of Fairmont Parkway and Burke Street.

The Houston Fire Department said a dozen of units have burned and there’s been some sort of collapse.

No injuries have been reported.

@HoustonFire is on scene performing defensive extinguishment efforts @ 4201 Fairmont Pkwy, mutual aiding w/Pasadena FD. Units on scene state the building is fully involved & report a collapse. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 9, 2021