Several overnight fires under investigation in southeast Houston

Firefighters were busy after the three fires burned within 10 miles of each other early Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — Three different fires are under investigation in southeast Houston after officials said they were called in within an hour of each other.

The first started just after midnight Tuesday at a building on Schurmire Road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Details on the fire are limited, but we're told a large amount of smoke was coming from the back of the building and crews got it under control quickly.

Just north of that fire, crews were called out to a massive house fire on Jutland Road minutes later that eventually spread to a second home.

Video shows half the house engulfed in flames before crews arrived at the scene. No one was home at the time, but the fire spread to a neighbor's home before it was under control. Crews aren't sure what led to the fire but said the heat wave is definitely impacting firefighters.

"Even just standing around in gear makes you sweat," HFD District Chief Philip Quintero said. "Gets these guys real tired. When they're actually working, we try to rotate crews as much as possible."

Then, just after 1 a.m., six trucks and more than 30 firefighters were called out to an apartment complex on the Gulf Freeway where two buildings were destroyed in another fire.