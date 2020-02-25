HOUSTON — Houston firefighters are working to extinguish a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Officials said no one is injured.

The apartment complex on fire is the Thai Xuan Village apartments at 8200 Broadway Street.

Air 11 flew over the scene where you can see several fire trucks and firefighters working to put out the fire.

Flames and smoke were seen coming out of an apartment on the second floor of the complex.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Houston Fire Department is asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

