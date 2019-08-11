HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine firefighter was hospitalized Thursday night after suffering a dislocated shoulder while fighting a fire in northeast Harris County.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home on Gaston Street. Family members said a father and his son, both veterans, were in the home’s attic when the fire started, but neither was injured.

Investigators believe the fire started in the attic and said it will likely be ruled an accident due to an electrical problem.

