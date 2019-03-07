ATASCOCITA, Texas — An Atascocita firefighter was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a 2-alarm fire at a sports bar, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators said another firefighter was injured while fighting the fire but was treated on scene.

This happened at Coach's Sports Bar and Grill in the 5300 block of E. FM 1960.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating and said at this time, the fire is under control.

