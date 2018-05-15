HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One firefighter was injured in a large blaze at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

Ponderosa Volunteer Fire Department and Little York Volunteer Fire Department responded the scene in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road.

One firefighter was injured, treated and released at the scene. Officials say 12 units were damaged and 10 families were affected.

One family KHOU 11 News interviewed believed they had lost their pet rabbit in the fire. The family was reunited with the rabbit whom they renamed "Hope."

This family just lost their home to a fire... This little girl, she is smiling because she didn't lose her rabbit. The pet survive, inside a burning appartment building, as the roof above came crashing down. The rabbit's new name, Hope. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/wWhfslapVW — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 15, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

