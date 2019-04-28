HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he suffered a back injury during a massive apartment fire in the Montrose area.

The fire originated on an apartment building that was under construction and unoccupied in the 1500 block of Michigan St. and spread to several other surrounding units, according to the Houston Fire Department.

In total, five units, including three that were occupied, were either totally destroyed or damaged. Several cars that were parked on the street near the apartment fire were also damaged.

Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison with HFD said one of the buildings partially collapsed while firefighters were trying to put out the fire and the injured firefighter hurt his back when some boards fell on top of him.

At last check, he is in good shape, according to Harrison.

No residents were injured.

Greg Grove, who lives in a complex across the street from the apartment fire, said he was in bed when he heard rumbling coming from outside. A few minutes later, he heard an explosion.

He went to his balcony and saw the units under construction on fire. He said the police department made sure everybody in his complex was out of their home and safe and the fire department did a fantastic job of putting the fire out quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: