Firefighter flown to hospital while battling 60-acre wildfire in Waller County

The firefighter's condition is unknown.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A firefighter was flown to the hospital Tuesday while battling a 60-acre wildfire in Waller County

The fire spread near FM 362 and Mayer Road

It's unknown how the fire got started, but the Waller County Sheriff's Office said it in addition to injuring a firefighter, it damaged a building. 

The fire is being investigated by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

As of 9 p.m., Tuesday, officials said it was 100% contained.

Another wildfire burned Tuesday, this one in Liberty County.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this fire but residents had to be evacuated from their homes for several hours.

READ: Liberty County wildfire continues to smolder as residents allowed to return to their homes

It took a while for firefighters to fully contain the fire, but by the time the sun went down, it was 100% contained.

The cause of this fire is also unknown. 

