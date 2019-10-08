HOUSTON — A local firefighter was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler Friday night, according to the Atascocita Fire Department.

Around 8 p.m., Lieutenant Jared Snell was on his way home on State Highway 105 near Cleveland when his vehicle collided with the big rig. Sadly, he died from his injuries.

The department posted the news to Facebook early Saturday morning.

"Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jared Snell’s family. Details regarding funeral arrangements for Jared will be provided as they become available." said Jerry Dilliard, Public Information Officer with the Atascocita Fire Department.

Lieutenant Snell had been a member of the department since April of 2017 and was a member of the Baytown Fire Department prior to moving to Atascocita.

The Baytown Professional Firefighters Association also posted to Facebook saying,

"This morning, we learned the tragic news about the passing of former Baytown firefighter and BPFFA member Jared Snell. Jared was a dedicated husband, father, firefighter, and friend and he will be deeply missed."