Fire spreads from one house to another, tearing through 7 structures in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fire damaged and destroyed multiple buildings, including at least two homes, in northeast Harris County overnight.

The fire was reported in the 5600 block of Mary Francis at about 11:50 p.m. Monday.

The Eastex Fire Department responded and found heavy flames coming from one home. The flames quickly spread to a neighboring home, impacting seven structures in all. Four of those were destroyed, firefighters said.

No serious injuries were reported, but one firefighter suffered a cut and was treated at the scene.

Firefighters said there were no hydrants in the area, and that impacted their ability to respond quickly. The water had to be brought in by tankers and engines.