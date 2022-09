Thick black smoke can be seen for miles and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters are on the scene of a big fire off the Southwest Freeway.

It's happening at a business in the 3500 block of Fondren near Paigewood in southwest Houston.

There have been no reports of injuries, according to HFD.

Happening now: major fire at Fondren & Paigewood. Business owner tells me it’s a tire shop. He says everyone made it out. @HoustonFire still battling flames and LOTS of smoke #khou11 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/mJPoySXric — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 27, 2022