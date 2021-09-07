WATCH LIVE: HFD battling fire at CenterPoint facility in northwest Houston | Shelter-in-place issued

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the area west of the substation to N. Eldridge Parkway.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters are on the scene of what is being reported as a fire at a CenterPoint facility on the city's northwest side.

Note: there is no audio on the live stream on this page, this is a raw feed from the scene

Flames and smoke are visible from Beltway 8-West. The fire was first reported at about 9:44 a.m. near Kempwood Dr & Brittmoore Rd.

"A shelter in place has been issued for the area west of the substation to N. Eldridge Parkway," stated the Houston Fire Department at 11:44 a.m. Most of this area is Bear Creek Pioneers Park, which can be seen in the green section of the map below.

Houston police earlier said the fire is electrical and is located at the Centerpoint Energy facility on Kempwood.

There are nearly a dozen HFD vehicles at the scene, including an ambulance, but so far there's no confirmation of any injuries.

Council Member Amy Peck, citing HFD's chief, said mineral oil used at the substation is on fire.

We are working to get more details — check back soon and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon.