Fire rips through abandoned home near Museum District

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters spent about 30 minutes early Monday morning putting out a house fire near the Museum District.

The two-story home in the 100 block of Portland Street caught fire shortly before 12:30 a.m. 

When firefighters arrived at the home they were met with heavy flames and smoke but were able to put the fire out pretty quickly. 

Credit: KHOU
Thankfully, the house was abandoned. Neighbors said it hasn't been occupied in over 25 years. 

No firefighters were injured. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Check back for updates.

