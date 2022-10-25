Fire tears through renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a fire at a renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County.
The hazmat team has been called in to help at Fort Bend Power Producers off of FM1994 at Long Point in Fairchild.
The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal tweeted that there are no air quality hazards or threats to the public.
It is not known what started the fire. It is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire started.
According to the company's website, Fort Bend Power Producers is part of a Fortune 500 company with more than $12 billion in annual revenue. It's owned by parent company, DTE Energy, which has been around for more than 100 years.