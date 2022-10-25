Fire tears through renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County

The hazmat team was called in to help at Fort Bend Power Producers.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a fire at a renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County.

The hazmat team has been called in to help at Fort Bend Power Producers off of FM1994 at Long Point in Fairchild.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal tweeted that there are no air quality hazards or threats to the public.

It is not known what started the fire. It is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire started.

Fort Bend County Hazmat Response Team is on scene of a fire at Fort Bend Power Producers off of FM 1994 and Long Point in Fairchild. There are no air quality hazards or threats to public. pic.twitter.com/NheBLZONdU — Fort Bend County Fire Marshal (@FBC_FireMarshal) October 25, 2022