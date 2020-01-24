HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a fire near Bush Airport in the same location where a fire broke out Wednesday night.

The initial fire started at a business around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 19700 block of Aldine Westfield Road. Officials said the 2-alarm fire of plastic containers left hot spots that apparently reignited Thursday evening.

The business where the fire happened refurbishes plastic pallets, according to Chief Dave Parker.

Officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office have not yet said how the initial fire started.

