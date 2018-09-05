TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Firefighters are again battling a fire in Texas City where a CenterPoint facility has reignited.

The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say firefighters are on the scene, and there is no danger to the public.

On Tuesday, CenterPoint confirmed a transformer caught fire at their Texas City substation, sending thick black smoke into the air. There were no injuries.

Related: Huge fire at CenterPoint substation in Texas City

Texas City officials say there is no need for a shelter-in-place and no threat to the public.

© 2018 KHOU