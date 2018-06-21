HOUSTON – Fire officials are investigating the cause of two fires set in vacant houses in neighborhoods just four blocks apart in overnight.

The houses are in southeast Houston at the intersection of Idaho and Dumble street.

The Houston Fire Chief is here on scene and said the fires are too close to be random. He’s calling both house fires suspicious.

At this time, both fires are now out. Firefighters first showed up on scene just before 2 a.m. Thursday to put out the first house fire.

The garage and a couple of bedrooms have burned up. But less than an hour later, firefighters get a call about a second house fire just four blocks away.

Arson is on scene investigating both houses, trying to figure out who may have started all of this.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, while he battled this first house fire.

