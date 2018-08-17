BAYTOWN, Texas – Fire officials say they believe they have recovered the body of an 87-year-old man from a house fire in Baytown overnight.

The Baytown Fire Department says firefighters responded to a call of a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Missouri Street.

#BREAKING: We're headed to a house fire in Baytown, where fire crews say they've found a body inside. It may be the homeowner, an 87-year old man whose been reported missing - so sad. Stay with #khou11 on this developing story. #htownrush pic.twitter.com/SSCDZp42h2 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 17, 2018

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the old home. Part of the house had collapsed.

Fire crews say they had no way of getting into the home.

The man's son said he dropped off his father late Thursday night and hadn't heard from him since.

At this time, fire officials are waiting for the Medical Examiner to make a formal identification.

