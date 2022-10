The fire broke out within the last hour and crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is battling a large warehouse fire on the north side of town.

Firefighters are responding to the fire on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway. They arrived within the last hour and are trying to get the flames under control.

No injuries have been reported, but the fire escalated after crews arrived to extinguish the flames.

HFD is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube