Crews working to contain grass fire near Humble ISD elementary school

Officials said they will most likely dig a perimeter around the fire to keep it contained.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUMBLE, Texas — Crews are working to contain a grass fire near an elementary school in Humble.

The fire started burning Wednesday morning near Jake Fields Elementary.

The Humble Fire Department said our hot and dry conditions have been making fires more common and that they're seeing at least one brush fire every day.

While the fire looked scary, crews said the fire was far enough inside the tree line that the elementary school was never at risk. The fire is under control, but officials said some hot spots are still smoldering.

"As the heat of the day warms up, there's a strong potential for flare up," Scott Blake with Humble fire said.

Blake said they will most likely dig a perimeter around the fire to keep it contained. Meanwhile, officials aren't sure what started the fire but wanted to remind people that Harris County is under a burn ban due to drought conditions.

Officials also said they expect the fire could flare back up at some point.