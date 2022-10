No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

HOUSTON — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at a warehouse in northeast Houston.

The warehouse is on Blaffer Street near Homestead Road, across the 610 freeway from Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw several tractor-trailers burned from the fire.

It's unknown how this started. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are asking everyone to avoid the area.

