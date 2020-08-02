BAYTOWN, Texas — Several Baytown residents reported seeing a fire and heavy smoke coming from a nearby plant early Saturday morning.

The Baytown Police Department said the fire was flaring seen at the Raven chemical plant in the 10300 block of the East Freeway.

The plant alerted police to the flare shortly before 5:30 a.m. They said they were having issues at the plant and residents should expect to see a flare and here loud noises, but there would be no threat to the community.

Just after 7 a.m., the plant reported everything was under control and gave an all clear.

No one was injured.

Several Baytown residents sent in videos showing the flare and a large plume of smoke coming from the chemical plant.

Some residents even reported hearing a boom and said their power went out for some time after the flare's ignition.

KHOU 11 is checking with CenterPoint to see if the power outages were connected to the flare from the plant.

According to their website, Raven is a processing facility is designed for dedicated on-purpose Butene-1 production from the processing of ethylene (an available derivative of natural gas) to meet anticipated growth in the polyethylene and associated markets.

