Flames and smoke billowed into the air over the North Freeway Saturday morning as firefighters worked to put it out.

HOUSTON — A former north Houston nightclub sustained heavy damage early Saturday in a fire.

It happened sometime before 5 a.m. in the 12500 block of the North Freeway near Greens Road.

Houston firefighters worked to douse the flames from the exterior of the building.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to work on determining what may have caused the fire.

The building appeared to have been boarded up prior to the fire.