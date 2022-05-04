Fire destroys historic Washington County home

Fire Chief Clyde Miller said in his 50 years of work, he had never seen a fire like this. The home in eastern Washington County was built more than 100 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — On Monday evening fire crews across Washington County raced to battle a large home fire on the eastern side of the county as flames engulfed a local historic home.

Fire Chief Clyde Miller said he’s been working for the Washington Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years but has never seen a fire like this.

“It dates back way back when and it’s always sad to me to see somebody lose a property," said Miller.

The centuries-old Washington property caught fire after four on Monday. Harsh winds and the home being older in some parts only caused the fire to spread much faster the chief said.

A Washington historic home burned down on Monday evening. Today we spoke with fire crews about what happened and the home’s importance. Tonight on @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/aa0h8a4HDl — William Johnson (@willjohnsonnews) April 5, 2022

“It had already taken hold and you must realize this house is over 100-130 years old. The attic is full of dust and everything so once it got started, so once it got started in the attic there was no stopping it," said Miller

Miller said they were able to receive more help from first responders across the county and in other areas in the Brazos Valley to battle the blaze.

“We never had any lack of help, people come pitch in and help, fire departments helped with the water supply, but it just takes a little time," said Miller.

Miller said that he remains hopeful that the owners can restart after this loss but that it’s hard to see a piece of history being wiped away.

“it’s just a beautiful location here on Washington on the Brazos and it’s just a shame," said Miller.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.