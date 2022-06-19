HFD: 2-alarm fire damages several units at apartment in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A 2-alarm fire damaged several units of an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.
The fire started just after midnight Sunday at The Park at Sutton Hill Apartments on 11911 Martin Luther King Blvd.
District Chief Jared Reeves said fire crews were responding to a call of an apartment fire with a possible person trapped.
Crews were able to evacuate everyone impacted with no injuries or fatalities, and thankfully did not find any trapped individuals.
At least eight units were damaged in the fire and the Red Cross is currently working with the families to find them housing.
Reeves said the fire started in a breezeway and eventually got into the attic. An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.