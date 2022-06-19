HFD: 2-alarm fire damages several units at apartment in SE Houston

Firefighters say at least eight units were damaged, but thankfully no one was hurt.

HOUSTON — A 2-alarm fire damaged several units of an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

District Chief Jared Reeves said fire crews were responding to a call of an apartment fire with a possible person trapped.

Crews were able to evacuate everyone impacted with no injuries or fatalities, and thankfully did not find any trapped individuals.

At least eight units were damaged in the fire and the Red Cross is currently working with the families to find them housing.