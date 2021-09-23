Fire damages American Legion on Galveston Road

Firefighters got the fire out before it claimed the entire building, but there were still extensive damages.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to smoke and flames at The American Legion South Houston Post 490 late Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 11700 block of Galveston Road.

A few members of the organization were in a back patio outside the building when they smelled something burning. The went inside and found the kitchen on fire. Everyone evacuated and called 911.

Firefighters got the fire out before it claimed the entire structure, but there were still extensive damages.