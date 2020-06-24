1 resident missing after fire consumes home in northeast Houston

Nearby residents, including a person in a wheelchair, had to evacuate their homes in the very early-morning hours Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded a large house fire that forced multiple people out of their homes early Wednesday on the northeast side.

The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Pickflair.

HFD responded to reports of a house on fire in the Kashmere Gardens community and began evacuating residents from nearby homes, in case the flames spread.

It took about 10 minutes to get most of the flames under control.

During the firefight, a resident returned home. At this time, HFD said they believe one person remains unaccounted for.

The investigation into the fire is on-going, said HFD District Chief Jose Garcia.