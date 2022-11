No injuries were repored.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday.

This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street.

Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out.

Air 11 flew over the scene at about 4:20 p.m. and saw large flames, but firefighters were quickly able to contain them.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back for updates.