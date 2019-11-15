HOUSTON — Firefighters are working to put out a fire burning at a home in River Oaks.
The fire broke out Thursday evening on Locke Lane.
The extent of damage and amount of injuries are unknown at this time.
Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.
