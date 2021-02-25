Watch live: Firefighters work to contain blaze at recycling building in Tarrant County

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Drivers should avoid the area of Belton Street and Handley Ederville Road until further notice.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at a recycling building. The building is located at 2525 Handley Ederville Road in Richland Hills.

The initial call came in around 12:30 p.m, and firefighters remain at the scene as black smoke is billowing from the structure. Anyone who lives southwest or downwind of the building is advised to stay inside.

A spokesperson with the North Richland Hills Emergency Management Office said currently no evacuations have been ordered.

Haltom City Emergency Management recommended that people near the structure or to the southwest stay inside and close windows and doors.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

