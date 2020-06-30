Fingers crossed: After more delays, Gomez family hoping new home will soon be ready

Betzabe Gomez stole our hearts when she asked for a Christmas miracle in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey damaged her family's home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — We're Standing for Houston by keeping tabs on the construction of the Gomez family home. You may recall their home flooded during Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017. KHOU first introduced viewers to the family that December, after Betzabe Gomez wrote a letter to Santa asking for a Christmas miracle: "Will he fix her family's roof?"

Holes in the roof and walls let animals, rain, wind and dirt in. Her father was sick then. He was on dialysis. She dreamed of getting him a new home so he could recover and the family could live happy and healthy.

After a series of failed attempts by the community to crowd-source the repairs, Harris County's Community Service Department stepped in to help. The county has access to grant money that will cover the rebuild of homes that meet certain qualifications.

The Gomez family began the application process with Harris County in 2018. The paperwork and contracts didn't get signed until February 2020. A lot of paperwork and back-taxes owed by the Gomez's delayed the start of the project.

And then, Mr. Gomez passed away in February 2020.

The family planned his funeral, packed their home and moved into a motel room so Harris County could begin demolishing their north Harris County property at the tail-end of February.

At that time, KHOU 11 updated viewers of the process. The goal then was 90 days with the family receiving the keys to their brand new home in May.

That didn't happen.

The spokesman for Harris County's Community Services Department says a soil sample was done on the property. The results forced Harris County to change the type of foundation used for the home, which led to a redesign of the house.

Construction began in May.

A revisit of the property on Tuesday showed progress.

Harris County says the contractor hired to do the work, Timberline, is on schedule to complete the home in early August. The final walkthrough is scheduled for Aug. 6.

The family has been staying in a motel since March. The grant money available to Harris County for community rebuild projects is covering their accommodations.

