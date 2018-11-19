MANVEL, Texas — A church in Manvel says it has been targeted by the city alleging false code violations.

Pastor Patrick Williams was criminally charged with a class-B misdemeanor for a code violation related parking lot lights at Overflow Church.

Last week a jury acquitted Williams after a one-day trial.

The pastor said he will not remain silent and said his church has been targeted by Manvel city officials.

"We came back here [the night of the acquittal] and the harassment started all over again," Williams said. "We just got to the point where we're not dealing with it anymore. We've got our attorney."

In the parking lot of Overflow Church are LED street lights the remain on overnight.

A neighbor filed a complaint with the city after she says the lights from the church have disturbed her peace, illuminating her home at night.

Photos provided by the city of Manvel show the church lights from the woman's home.

The church adjusted the lights after her initial complaint to the city but then Williams said the fire marshal returned with another violation.

"He came, saw that the lights had been adjusted, acknowledged that the lights had been adjusted," said Overflow Church's attorney Chris Bell. "Then three months later, filed these charges against Pastor Williams."

Municipal court records show the city's claim that Overflow Church allowed the parking-lot lights to shine off property.

The city says the lights continue to shine into the complaining neighbor's home and they are still trying to resolve the problem.

The pastor fears he has become a target and more harassment could be ahead in the future.

