WHARTON COUNTY, Texas -- Traffic remains slow in Wharton County on Highway 59 and Highway 60 after a major crash involving two tanker trucks.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 59 near County Road 221, shutting down the freeway in both directions.

As of 11:30 a.m. the northbound lanes had reopened, but the cleanup was still underway in the southbound lanes.

Views from Air 11 show two trucks were involved in the incident, one with its cab burned up and the other with an impact to the rear of its tanker.

KHOU 11 viewer Brittney Holmes sent video from the scene shortly after the truck caught fire. The video showed flames and smoke billowing from the cab of the truck, but somehow the cab was not on fire. Some fuel spilled on the roadway, setting it on fire as well.

Witnesses said the driver of the burned big rig made it out safe.

Per Wharton County SO FB page; Major Crash US59 at CR 221. Both lanes on 59 closed at this time. Avoid area. FBCSO assisting Wharton & DPS divert traffic. Units directing SB59 traffic off to FM2919 N. Traffic can travel FM 2919 to 60N then to US90 &head W or take 60S back to US59 pic.twitter.com/3qwQyi1e7X — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 9, 2018

Southbound drivers should use Highway 90 to Highway 60 to travel between Wharton and Fort Bend County, but be prepared for significant delays in the area.

