Fiery crash leaves one dead after vehicle slams into pole, cars at Sterling McCall Toyota dealership

The vehicle was clocked traveling at 100mph on the feeder before the fiery crash, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A person is dead after their vehicle caught fire when crashing into a pole and several vehicles at a dealership on the Southwest Freeway feeder road.

This happened early Sunday morning in the 9400 block of the Southwest Freeway, which is where the Sterling McCall Toyota dealership is located.

According to Houston police, an officer, who was parked along the freeway feeder, clocked a vehicle traveling at about 100mph. Seconds later, the vehicle spun out of control and crashed into a pole and several cars at the dealership.

The speeding vehicle then caught fire with the driver still inside. Houston police said the driver wasn't able to get out and died as a result of the fire.

No one else was injured in this crash.

At this time, the driver has not been identified.

This investigation is still ongoing, but police said they are pretty certain speed is a factor in this crash.

"If this person had been driving the speed limit on the feeder road, I don't think this accident would have resulted in the damage that it caused, to the person or the property," said Sgt. Rose with HPD.

Check back for updates.