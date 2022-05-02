Fiery crash leaves one dead in west Houston, HPD says

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into a tree, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A man was killed after crashing into a tree early Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

Police say the man was traveling southbound on Wilcrest Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off into a tree.

The car then spun around and burst into flames next to a house, police say.

Houston firefighters arrived quickly to put out the fire, when they found the male driver deceased at the scene, according to HPD.

No other cars were involved in the accident and no other injuries were reported. Houston police say the car fire did cause some heat damage to the home.