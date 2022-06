The mural is on display in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Texas — Local artist Floyd Mendoza worked with the organization FIEL Houston to create a mural honoring the victims of the Uvalde school mass shooting.

It features a photo of three children holding a sign that reads "Keep Us Safe.”

The names of the 21 victims are listed behind them. You can see the mural at 115 Shaver Street in Pasadena.

At a new conference on Monday, FIEL Houston executive director Cesar Espinosa read the names of all 21 victims.