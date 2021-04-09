Accident involving Tesla kills 2 people after slamming into house in Florida, highway patrol says

The driver of the Tesla ran a stop sign at a T-intersection and hit an embankment before becoming airborne.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Palm Harbor Friday night.

A Tesla driver was traveling northbound at high speed on Manning Road approaching Hermosa Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that the driver, who was not using autopilot mode, failed to stop at the stop sign at the T-intersection.

After blowing through the intersection, officials say the car hit an embankment and lifted off the ground before crashing into the back of a house.

According to FHP, a 69-year-old woman from inside the house was hit by the Tesla. She died.