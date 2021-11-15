Feral hog attack comes as Cinco Ranch residents worry about a repeat of last year's destruction

Around this time last year, Cinco Ranch residents had to hire trappers in an attempt to stop feral hogs from tearing up their neighborhood.

CINCO RANCH, Texas — It may not be something you think about unless you've experienced it first-hand.

Feral hogs were a big problem last year in Cinco Ranch, and it appears that it could be a matter of time before they become one again.

The animals are capable of more than just destruction.

Hog attack

Recently, a woman’s dog was reportedly attacked and injured by a hog as she was walking her dog at George Bush Park near Mason Creek.

Wendy Duncan heads the Willow Fork Drainage District. She was key in making hog trapping possible.

She said the hogs often come into neighborhoods looking for acorns and grub worms, but their presence can’t be taken lightly.

“These pigs are not Babe. They’re not Wilbur of ‘Charlotte’s Web.' They are not cute little potbelly pigs. These are dangerous animals that can attack unprovoked,” Duncan said. "So, it’s very important for everyone to be very vigilant about maintaining the awareness of their surroundings, especially from dusk until dawn. Although attacks by hogs are relatively rare, we do have some cases just in the recent history.”

Problems last year

Last fall, Cinco Ranch was dealing with a big feral hog problem. Resident Ryan Morone said it only took two nights for the hogs to tear up his neighborhood.

“Just two nights and my neighborhood was destroyed,” he said. “It’s called rooting when they tear up the grass and stuff.”

Morone and a group of other residents hired trappers that were able to catch 70 to 80 hogs but he said the hogs are smart and once they realize the traps are being set up, they move.

While the hogs have been relatively quiet since last fall, Morone said their ability to reproduce coupled with recent incidents indicate it’s likely not going to stay that way.