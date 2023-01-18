Female body found near home of man suspected of kidnapping North Texas woman Kayla Kelley

Investigators were at the scene in Grand Prairie, near the home of Ocastor Ferguson.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a female body was found not too far from the home of the suspect in the case of a missing Collin County woman, sources told WFAA.

The body was found in a wooded area in Grand Prairie near Prairie Oak Boulevard and Oak Hollow Drive. The Collin County Sheriff's Office is at the scene, along with Grand Prairie police and the Texas Rangers.

The body was found less than a mile from the home of Ocastor Ferguson, who is suspected of kidnapping Collin County woman Kayla Kelley, 33.

Authorities could not confirm if the body belonged to Kelley and are working to identify the body.

Kelley was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by her friends after they didn't see her for several days, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Ferguson, 32, was arrested on a kidnapping charge during the investigation. He was booked into jail on a $1 million bond.

According to an affidavit, Ferguson and Kelley had been dating but that he was using a different name, Kevin. The affidavit stated that Kelley recently learned Ferguson was married after finding out his real identity.

The affidavit stated that Kelley's vehicle had been found "burned beyond recognition" in a remote area of Frisco on Jan. 12.

Ferguson's vehicle, which was reported stolen by his wife, would eventually be found near Kelley's residence, according to the affidavit. Authorities said that phone records also showed that Ferguson had driven to the area where the Kelley's vehicle was found.

The affidavit stated that Ferguson denied knowing what happened with Kelley.

According to the affidavit, text messages between Kelly and Ferguson showed that Kelley said she would tell his wife about their affair if he didn't answer her.

Ferguson told investigators he and Kelley met online and started dating in 2022 and that he used a fake name. He said Kelley eventually learned his real identity.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office determined there was enough evidence to arrest Ferguson on a kidnapping charge.

Anyone who may have information on Kelley's disappearance is urged to call the sheriff's office at 972-547-5100 or text 847411.