HOUSTON — After national trucking company Celadon filed for bankruptcy and laid off hundreds of drivers, Texans started reaching out on social media to help those who lost their jobs.

Many of those drivers were stranded in the middle of their routes when their gas cards to fuel their trucks were cut off.

"Visit driveforceva.com! We are hiring drivers right now!!! Spread the word!" Carmen Diaz wrote on Facebook.

"Since you live in Houston, my job is hiring if you have 2 yrs tractor trailer experience $1,000 (guarantee) home everyday full benefits $5,000 sign on bonus mycdlapp.com/sotank," Tyler Henderson, Sr. wrote.

"It’s pretty much every trucker’s nightmare," Henderson said in an interview Thursday. It’s just a brotherhood. We put our ideas together and try to help drivers find other jobs."

Henderson wasn't alone.

Others mentioned Hirschbach, another national trucking company that is hiring, even offering bus tickets for those who want to go home.

Another small Houston-based company offered to hire those laid-off drivers. Rely Logistics is a family-owned company with fewer than five trucks. Manager Manny Van touts that structure as a selling point: people who care about their employees.

"I feel bad for them, especially with the holiday being right around the corner, that's one hell of a Christmas for them," said Van. "If there's an opportunity why not make the offer? There's people out there that need work."