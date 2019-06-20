HOUSTON — Federal charges have been filed in the overdose death of a Rice football player.

Stuart Mouchantaf, 26, of Katy, has been charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute a powerful opioid.

RELATED: Former Rice football player charged in connection with Blain Padgett's drug overdose

Mouchantaf allegedly gave carfentanil to Blain Padgett who died in March 2018. Padgett, who was 21 at the time, was a star player with NFL aspirations, according to the allegations.

Mouchantaf is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Sacramento Police Officer shot and killed responding to domestic disturbance; shooter in custody following standoff

Louisiana woman dies after honeymooning in the Dominican Republic

Mosquito tests positive for West Nile near downtown Houston