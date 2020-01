RICHMOND, Texas — Sad news out of the Pecan Grove neighborhood in Richmond where a toddler has drowned, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

It reportedly happened around noon at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Old South.

The victim is a 20-month-old girl, according to the FBCSO.

No other details are available at this time.

