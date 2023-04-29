FBI: Don't be alarmed by upcoming nuclear training incident exercise in Houston

The FBI Houston says they'll be conducting a 'large-scale' training exercise in southeast Houston and Harris County Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5.

HOUSTON — If you notice what looks or sounds like a large-scale emergency response in southeast Houston and Harris County, don’t be alarmed.

That’s the message from the FBI’s Houston office.

The agency tweeted that a ‘large-scale, multi-agency nuclear TRAINING EXERCISE’ will happen Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5. The FBI says the training exercise won’t pose a risk to people in the area.

According to the FBI, those taking part in the exercise will be wearing protective equipment to simulate a real nuclear incident. You may also see aircrafts from federal and local law enforcement as part of the drills.

Where in Houston will the nuclear incident training exercise take place?

According to the FBI, the test will take place "from in and around NRG Park and SH 288 to SH 146 and I-10 east to Highway 225 and in and around Ellington Field."

Which agencies are involved in the training exercise?

The federal agencies involved will be the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security. As for local agencies, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department, as well as fire, health and emergency management agencies will be part of the exercise.

Because of the sensitive nature, the FBI said the public is not allowed to observe the training.

The FBI said this is part of a series of regular tests that have been done across the country since 2012.