FBI agents arrest Galveston County man in connection with Capitol riots

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Galveston County man faces federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the federal investigators.

FBI agents arrested John Lammons on Thursday in Texas City. He's charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, the Joint Terrorism Task Force first got a tip about Lammons a week after the riots. The tip included screenshots from a WhatsApp chat group that was in the Capitol.

They included photos and videos of Lammons inside the building, according to the feds.

"Honestly wanted to just get inside and see what they were saying after we left some idiots came in and did some stupid things but the first group was totally professional," Lammons posted.

When asked if he got arrested, Lammons replied, "No bro talked my way out."

When an agent interviewed Lammons at Anaconda Jiu-Jitsu in Galveston, he said the suspect admitted he entered the Capitol after seeing the crowd push past police barricades.

Once inside, Lammons said he saw people shouting and throwing things at the cops.

At one point, Lammons is heard shouting, "Hold your ground," on a video, according to investigators.

Lammons said saw an officer who had an older man on the ground "that did not look well," the agent said. Lammons said he helped move the man to a safe area.

He said he eventually had to climb through a window to get out.