A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Sunday on behalf of a 12-year-old boy left orphaned after a FBI agent mistakenly shot and killed the boy’s father during a hostage situation in January.

Ulises Valladares was abducted from Montgomery County by men demanding a ransom.

The boy, who was also abducted and tied up, managed to escape after his father was kidnapped and ran for help.

Ulises Valladares

Conroe police were able to find the home where the suspects took Valladares and he was shot during a rescue attempt.

"The system failed, whether it was accidental or not, the man is not going home to his family," Conroe Police Chief Philip Dupuis said.

The lawsuit blames both the agent who shot Valladares and the suspects accused of kidnapping him in the first place.

