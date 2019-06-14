FORT BEND, Texas — *UPDATE: James Bartlett was found Friday morning by a helicopter crew.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has a helicopter flying over the Richmond area searching for a man who is non-verbal and autistic.

Deputies said James Bartlett was last seen Friday at about 12:30 a.m. leaving the State Supported Living Facility.

Bartlett is about 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray sweater.

If you have seen Bartlett or know of his whereabouts, please call FBCSO.

